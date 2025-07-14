US: Nine dead, 30 injured as fire breaks out in Massachusetts

Nine people died and more than 30 others were hurt after a large fire broke out at an assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, late Sunday night, officials said.

The fire happened at the Gabriel House assisted-living facility around 9:50 p.m., according to a press release.

At least 30 people, including five firefighters, were taken to nearby hospitals.

Officials said the injured were in “various conditions.”

The firefighters had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon called the incident “an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community.”

“On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning,” he said on Monday.

The fire grew quickly and reached five alarms. About 50 firefighters responded, including around 30 who were off duty, the press release said.

