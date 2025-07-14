UPDATE: Buhari to be buried 2pm on Tuesday in Daura — Gov Radda 

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has said that the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London, will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, 15 July 2025, in his hometown of Daura.

The governor made this known while addressing journalists at the Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport in Katsina on Monday morning.

“The burial arrangement for our father who died yesterday in London — we have made consultations with the family and people around him in London.

“We have concluded that the body will arrive in Katsina by noon and the burial will take place in Daura at about 2pm,” Governor Radda stated.

He expressed deep condolences to the family of the late President on behalf of the people and government of Katsina State, describing Buhari as a father figure whose legacy of integrity and service will remain unmatched.

Security has been beefed up in Daura and surrounding areas in preparation for the funeral, with dignitaries from across the country expected to attend the final rites.

