Ivermectin and covid-19

I have been following the news about the drug; ‘Ivermectin’ which has been touted as the ‘wonder drug’ for the treatment of Covid- 19.

Kindly let me know if this is true?

Nnamdi (by SMS)

Judging from recent scientific findings, Ivermectin has been found useful in the early treatment of Covid 19. However, since the drug is yet to be confirmed by many countries as specific for Covid treatment, it must be used under strict medical supervision.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

