EndSARS panel: Drama as witness presents video evidence of slain Lekki protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel.

Tribune Online reports that the witness first appeared before the panel on April 18.

Ibrahim, who presented several videos and pictures of people who died and were injured at the Lekki toll gate, was led in evidence by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olumide Fusika.

She said at least 10 people died from the shooting by officers of the Nigerian Army at Lekki Tollgate.

Ms Ibrahim said contrary to the claim of soldiers that they shot into the air, protesters were shot at and many killed.

The witness, in one of the videos, also showed the entrance of one of the hospitals that victims were taken to, saying the hospital was overwhelmed.

“That is the entrance of a hospital, there were people all over.

“They were attending to people at the car park,” Ms Ibrahim said.

She also said the soldiers took away many of the dead bodies of victims of the shooting.

“They took the bodies to the Military Hospital.

“We got to know because one of the people in the van that was not yet dead said he counted 11 bodies.

“It was one of the nurses there that saw that he was still alive that helped him,” she said.

Meanwhile, the witness insisted the bodies taken away from the scene were taken to the Military Hospital.

“Some people didn’t let the army carry some of the dead bodies of people that they know.

“They were hiding them and dragged them to the shanties,” she added.

The witness also presented video interviews of two mothers whose sons were allegedly killed at the Lekki toll gate.

One of the mothers, Ndifreke Sunday, spoke in a Cross River dialect and was interpreted to the panel by one Ninja Samuel.

“My child bears Victor Sunday Ikana, their father died and left them, and I took care of them. He went to Lagos and has been staying for a long, he sends help (money) to me and his siblings, one boy and three girls.

“On 20th of October, someone called me and said I should call Npoi-ikana. When I called, his phone rang but he did not respond. Then I called his friend, who is also in Lagos.”

The bereaved mother said her son’s friend told her that her son was shot and killed.

She said she is yet to see the corpse of her son up till this moment and has spent all her savings doing all she could to get the corpse.

Another mother, whose video interview was played at the panel, said she picked up the corpse of her son at the shanty near the Lekki tollgate, among other corpses.

“They said people were not killed, but we saw many corpses. We identified my son with the cloth he was wearing,” she said.

Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge, heading the Judicial Panel adjourned the Lekki investigation matter till May 15.

