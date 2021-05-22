Frequent stomach upsets

In the last couple of weeks, I have been having problems with my stomach. Any time I eat anything, I will have to visit the toilet to pass some undigested food. Kindly help me. I am a 40-year-old Civil Servant.

Prince (by SMS)

There are many possible causes of stomach upset, such as indigestion, stress, anxiety, allergies as well as drug reactions. Fortunately, many cases of stomach upset only cause temporary discomfort before resolving without treatment. However, in some cases, the symptom can be a sign of an underlying health issue. If despite all your efforts to maintain good eating habits the problem persists, you will need to see a doctor who will order for appropriate tests to confirm the diagnosis and treatment of your ailment.

