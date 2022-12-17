Itching after bathing

I am a 20-year old female student. My complaint is that I itch a lot a few minutes after taking my bath. I will appreciate your kind advice on what to do about this problem.

Augustina (by SMS)

Many things can cause the skin to feel itchy after taking a shower or bath. One of them is dry skin. Dry skin lacks moisture and may feel tight or itchy, especially after a shower. Cleansers, soap, and water can remove the skin’s natural oils that keep it supple and prevent dryness. When a person takes a hot shower, the soap, and water strip away the skin’s oils, which can cause the skin to feel tight and itchy. In extreme cases, the skin may even crack or bleed. The best way to prevent itchy skin after a shower is to apply moisturizer immediately after towel drying. A heavy moisturizer, such as a cream, oil, or ointment, can help seal in moisture if a person applies it while the skin is still slightly damp. People with very dry or sensitive skin should read the product label carefully before using a moisturizer. Some products can make itching worse, as they contain irritating ingredients or cause allergic reactions. However, if this approach does not work, a visit to the doctor or a skin specialist (Dermatologist) is highly required.

