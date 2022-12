A filling station, shops and residential buildings went up in flames on Thursday evening as a fuel tanker skidded off the road and caught fire at Apata in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Also, some vehicles that were parked at the roadside were affected but it could not be ascertained the full extent of damage as of the time of this report.

The vehicle, according to an eyewitness, was coming from Apata loading depot when the incident happened.

It was gathered that the vehicle lost control and rammed into some shops located along the roadside, spilled its contents and eventually caught fire.

When contacted, the state Director of Fire Services, Mr L.A. Adeleke, confirmed the incident.

According to him, “I am at the scene of the incident. We are trying to handle the situation. Our men are on ground to prevent further destruction. The situation is under control.”