Signs you are still in love with your ex

It is quite amusing that most people appear to have moved on after a broken relationship but still find themselves stuck at the point they started.

It is quite normal to feel depressed, hurt, or frustrated at the end of a relationship. It is normal to think your whole life revolves around them and that you might not survive staying alone. The only problem is staying that way for too long without any changes or signs of you moving on.

It can be exhausting to keep thinking about your ex. Instead of tossing and turning in your bed, here are some signs to look for if you haven’t moved on from your ex.

1. You still think of them

This is one of the most popular signs that shows you are still in love with your ex. It is normal to still reminisce and think about the memories you have from your previous relationship that lasted for six months, a year, or more. If it has been a while since you broke up with them and you still think about them, it means you are still emotionally attached to them.

You might need professional help to get through this.

2. You stalk them on social media

If you find yourself checking their social media accounts even when you don’t want to, it indicates that you haven’t moved on.

You check their page for new developments or to know if they are with a new person. You find out every detail about the new person, and you begin to wonder what such a person has that you don’t.

3. You talk about them consistently

When you notice that you can’t go a day without mentioning their name, it’s a sign that you’re still not over them. You keep telling your friends and family about the good times you spent together.

4. You still feel connected even in a new relationship

Reaching out to your ex even when you are in a new relationship indicates you are still yet to get over your ex. You’d find yourself comparing your ex to your new partner, or even to everyone you meet.

5. You still get emotional when something reminds you of your ex





When you feel a twinge of pain or sorrow when you visit a restaurant you once visited together, it shows you are still into them.

Fighting back tears when a song is played around you and it reminds you of your ex is an evident sign that you still want them back.

