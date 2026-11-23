Isonyin community in Ijebu North East Local Government Area of Ogun State has set a N500 million fundraising target for the construction of a modern Civic Hall as part of efforts to accelerate community development.

The fundraising initiative, which will be a major highlight of the 58th Isonyin Day celebration, is expected to attract financial contributions from indigenes at home and abroad, corporate organisations and friends of the community.

The project is being championed under the leadership of the Saderiren of Isonyin, Oba Abdulrasheed Omotayo Cossy Salami, with the proposed civic hall expected to serve as a common facility for community activities and other developmental engagements.

Chairperson of the planning committee, Mrs Stella Adeogun, disclosed this during a press conference, on Monday, where she unveiled the community’s development agenda and activities lined up for the celebration.

A member of the committee, High Chief Gbenga Omilola, explained that the N500 million target was aimed at providing Isonyin with a modern cvic hall that would benefit residents and indigenes.

He described the annual celebration as an opportunity for sons and daughters of the kingdom to reconnect with their ancestral roots, strengthen communal bonds and contribute meaningfully to the growth of their hometown.

Omilola said this year’s celebration would feature several cultural and social activities designed to showcase the heritage of Isonyin and encourage greater participation among residents, particularly the younger generation.

Among the activities lined up are a raffle draw and musical entertainment at Ita Isonyin, while the morning programme at Isonyin Grammar School will bring together clubs, societies and other community organisations.

The monarch is also expected to address indigenes and guests from within and outside the country during the celebration.