By: Oladele Grace

Today, falling seriously ill attacks the whole family. A single diagnosis can erase years of savings. We have all seen it. A family posts a picture of a patient on a hospital bed and begs strangers for money. sometimes help comes. Many times, it comes late. We have normalised crowdfunding as a health system. But why should getting sick mean going broke? Why should Nigerians suffer because they cannot pay hospital bills? Why should a mother watch her child suffer in pain? Insurance in Nigeria today works mainly for government workers. But sickness does not only attack government workers. It attacks traders, drivers, farmers, students, labour workers, and factory workers too. It attacks market women and bus conductors too. Insurance should be for everyone, not for a few.

Less than 10 percent of Nigerians have health insurance. The rest pay out of pocket for everything. For the average Nigerian, it is catastrophic. One hospital bill can destroy a family business completely. The reason is not only poverty. First, there is lack of orientation. Most people have only heard of NHIS, now NHIA. Few understand it. No one knows about micro-health insurance for traders and students. Nobody is explaining it in markets and churches in simple language. Second, there is lack of trust. Many believe companies collect premiums but disappear when it is time to pay. Third, many products were not designed for ordinary Nigerians. They were made for workers with steady salaries, not for traders whose income goes up and down. We need flexible daily or weekly payments and community schemes. The new NHIA Act, which makes insurance mandatory, is a good step. But a law on paper is not enough. We need enlightenment, simpler enrolment, and honest claims payment. Insurance is not about money alone. It is about dignity. It is about seeking treatment without begging or dying silently. Until we bridge the awareness gap, rebuild trust, and design products for ordinary people, insurance will remain a privilege for the few, instead of a right for all.

Oladele Grace is a student of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology Ikere Ekiti