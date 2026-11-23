The failure of Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, to file his court document on time stalled proceedings on Monday in his ongoing trial for alleged cyber-bullying offence at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sowore’s lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, told Justice Mohammed Umar that his colleagues experienced hiccups in the filing of their counter affidavit at the court’s registry.

Reuben Adakole, who appeared for Sowore on November 17,had pledged to file the counter-affidavit before the next hearing date.

Sowore’s application was to respond to the motion on notice filed by the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, seeking to set aside a subpoena issued on him at the defendant’s instance.

But when the case was called on Monday, Olumide-Fusika said he learnt that there was a problem generating Remita(code) by those in charge at the court’s registry.

He, therefore, sought a short standdown to enable his colleagues complete the filing.

Responding, Professor Amupitan’s lawyer, Alex Izinyon, SAN, expressed disappointment that the defence team elected to file its response on Monday when it ought to have done so earlier.

Izinyon recalled that on November 17, Adakole pledged to file the defendant’s response before the next date, wondering why he had to delay till Monday.

He added that instead of filing the response, the defendant chose to file a notice of preliminary objection, which he served on him on Friday, forcing him to work throughout the weekend on a reply, which he filed before the court commenced sitting on Monday and served on the defendant.

While both lawyers were still trying to figure out how to proceed, the judge suggested that they return on Tuesday.

At that point, one of Olumide-Fusika’s colleagues rushed into the courtroom with the newly filed documents, following which the defence lawyer handed a copy to Izinyon.

Izinyon looked through the documents and saw that it included a counter-affidavit and written address.

He said he would require time to study them and file a reply either before the court’s registry closes on Monday or early before the court commences sitting on Tuesday.

Without an objection from the prosecuting lawyer, Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, Justice Umar adjourned the matter until November 24 for hearing.

The counter-affidavit and preliminary objection filed by Sowore are against an application filed by Amupitan, seeking to set aside the subpoena issued at Sowore’s instance.

Sowore wants the INEC chairman to attend court as his witness and produced certain documents, including the academic credentials submitted to the electoral agency by President Bola Tinubu.

On the last date, Izinyon said his client wants the subpoena set aside on grounds of alleged irregularities.

He also faulted the claim by Sowore’s lawyer, Adakole, that his client filed an application to amend the subpoena.

Izinyon argued that Sowore’s lawyer could not introduce another application to amend the subpoena without properly addressing the existing irregularities.

He further argued that Adakole should first clarify whether Sowore intended to withdraw the original subpoena or proceed with the application to amend it.

Izinyon contended that the subpoena could not simply be altered by Sowore without an appropriate order by the court.

Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS) over his August 2025 published posts on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, describing President Tinubu as a “criminal” and accusing him of lying about the level of corruption in the country.