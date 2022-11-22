ISI Hijab matter: Case stalled, hearing to continue January 10

The ongoing matter instituted by some female Muslim students of the University of Ibadan International School Ibadan (ISI), bordering on issues of fundamental human rights over denial of the use of the Hijab in school uniform could not hold on Tuesday as scheduled.

The matter which was supposed to be the only one to be heard before Justice M. Ishola of the Oyo State High Court 7 stalled because the court did not sit.

It was gathered that the court did not sit because it had earlier received a letter from the counsel to the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Mr Olalekan Tani, informing the court of his inability to attend the hearing because he was one of the counsels handling the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and is occupied at this period.

Though the other counsels; counsel to the students, Mr Hassan Fajimite, MURIC’s counsel, Mr Yusuf Alikulapo and other defendants’ counsel, said they were not served the letter, they unanimously picked January 10, 2023, for the continuation of the hearing in the matter.

The case, instituted by Muslim Rights Concern ( MURIC) and 11 female Muslim students of the University of Ibadan International School Ibadan (ISI) against the school over the refusal of the school management to allow the students to wear hijab on their school uniform, was transferred from Justice Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court who was previously handling the matter to Justice M. Ishola.

The parents of the students had dragged the institution before the court on behalf of their children, on allegations that the school infringed on their children’s fundamental human rights by not allowing them to wear hijabs on their school uniform.

The claimants are; Farida Moshood, Alkifah Dopesi,Raheemah Akinlusi,Aliya Dopesi,Imam Akinoso,Hamdalat Olusunde,Aliyah Adebayo,Moriddiya Yekinni,Iklas Badiru,Adeola Babarinde and Faridah Chidinma.

The other respondents in the suit are the School Principal, Phebean Olowe, the Chairman, Board of Governors, Prof. Abideen Aderinto and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) office, Dr Olalekan Jeremiah, Prof. Babatunde Okolo, Lukman Ajibade, Tunde Aro and Fatumise Abey.

It will be recalled that the claimant’s counsel, Hassan Fajimite, in his originating summon said, the action of the authority of ISI violates the claimant’s right to freedom of thought, religion and right to education as contained in Section 38 (1)(a) and 42(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Fajimite urged the court to declare the continuous denial of female Muslim students of ISI from wearing hijabs on their school uniform by the school authority as wrongful and unconstitutional.

