President Buhari visits Bauchi, Gombe flag-off oil exploration

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, arrived in Bauchi State where he was welcomed by North-East Governors and eminent politicians of Northern extraction to conduct the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kolmani Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site located at the border of Bauchi and Gombe states.

The President who was conveyed in a chopper to the drilling site around 11:45 am landed at the Kolmani field in Barambu village in Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State and was received by Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, Simon Lalong of Plateau state, Babagana Zulum of Borno State amongst others.

The Kolmani Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site will be the first oil drilling in Northern Nigeria, following the discovery of oil in commercial volume in the region about two years ago.

Details later……

