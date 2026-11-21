It is now six months since I turned 40 years of age and I am yet to see my menses. Kindly let me know if this is menopause.

Sherifat (by SMS)

Menopause is defined as the point in time when a woman has not experienced a menstrual period for an entire year. She has reached menopause. Each woman’s journey through menopause is unique, shaped by her individual biology and life experiences.

Menopause is the point in time when a woman has gone 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period, marking the permanent end of menstruation and fertility, typically around age 51–52 in many countries.

Menopause is a natural biological process that occurs when the ovaries significantly reduce production of estrogen and progesterone, eventually stopping ovulation and menstrual cycles.

It is not a disease but a normal stage of aging. Although it is possible for premature menopause to occur, it will be a good idea for you to see your doctor for proper examination in order to confirm your real ailment.