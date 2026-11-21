It is now six months since I turned 40 years of age and I am yet to see my menses. Kindly let me know if this is menopause.
Sherifat (by SMS)
Menopause is defined as the point in time when a woman has not experienced a menstrual period for an entire year. She has reached menopause. Each woman’s journey through menopause is unique, shaped by her individual biology and life experiences.
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Menopause is the point in time when a woman has gone 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period, marking the permanent end of menstruation and fertility, typically around age 51–52 in many countries.
Menopause is a natural biological process that occurs when the ovaries significantly reduce production of estrogen and progesterone, eventually stopping ovulation and menstrual cycles.
It is not a disease but a normal stage of aging. Although it is possible for premature menopause to occur, it will be a good idea for you to see your doctor for proper examination in order to confirm your real ailment.
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