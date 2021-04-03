Is ebola back in Nigeria?

I recently heard the news that Ebola infection is back in Nigeria. Kindly confirm if this is true and what to do about it.

Leslie (by SMS)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently announced the declaration of an Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in Guinea, on the 14th of February 2021. Given the proximity of Guinea to Nigeria and other West African countries as well as other indicators, Nigeria has been placed at moderate risk of an EVD outbreak. Although there are no Ebola Virus Disease cases in Nigeria, a coordination group has been set up to mitigate the risk through the dissemination of a public health advisory note to the general public reminding them of what to do to prevent an outbreak and what to do in the event of an outbreak. Initial symptoms of EVD include fever, headache, muscle pain and chills. Later, a person may experience internal bleeding resulting in vomiting or coughing blood. The best way to avoid Ebola is to stay away from areas where the virus is common. If you are in an outbreak area: avoid infected people, their body fluids, and the bodies of anyone who has died from the disease. Avoid contact with wild animals, like bats and monkeys, and their meat.

