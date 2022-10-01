Is coffee good for me?

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
coffee? Can I take

I am a 50 -year old Civil Servant. I stopped drinking coffee some years ago for medical reasons. However, I just read in a journal that Coffee has been found to be good for the heart. Kindly advise me because I love drinking coffee.

Jude (by SMS)

 

According to new research, drinking 2 to 3 daily cups of coffee, including ground, instant, or decaffeinated coffee, is associated with significant reductions in new cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality, compared with avoiding coffee. While the experts do not ask doctors to start prescribing coffee to patients, they are of the opinion that for the majority who like coffee, they can be encouraged to take a few cups daily. Having said this, it still important for you to discuss with your doctor in order to ascertain whether or not the medical condition that precluded you from drinking coffee is still relevant.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

How to practise exclusive breastfeeding

Ask the Doctor

What is astimagtism?

Ask the Doctor

Do multivitamins work?

Ask the Doctor

My painful urination

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More