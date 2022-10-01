Is coffee good for me?

I am a 50 -year old Civil Servant. I stopped drinking coffee some years ago for medical reasons. However, I just read in a journal that Coffee has been found to be good for the heart. Kindly advise me because I love drinking coffee.

Jude (by SMS)

According to new research, drinking 2 to 3 daily cups of coffee, including ground, instant, or decaffeinated coffee, is associated with significant reductions in new cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality, compared with avoiding coffee. While the experts do not ask doctors to start prescribing coffee to patients, they are of the opinion that for the majority who like coffee, they can be encouraged to take a few cups daily. Having said this, it still important for you to discuss with your doctor in order to ascertain whether or not the medical condition that precluded you from drinking coffee is still relevant.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE