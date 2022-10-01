(Buhari’s broadcast): My story in Nigeria’s history is no longer secret, I failed and later succeeded in becoming president

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his Independence Day broadcast, said his story in the annals of Nigeria’s history is no longer a household secret as he failed and later succeeded in his various attempts to become the country’s president. According to him: “I am honoured to say that my story in the annals of Nigeria’s history is no household secret. My various attempts, failures and eventual success in being elected as a democratic president in 2015 was made possible by the majority of Nigerians.

“When you elected me, I readily acknowledged that the tasks before me were daunting but surmountable because of the growing national consensus that our chosen route to national development was democracy.

“This democracy was to be anchored on a clear understanding, application and the principles of separation of powers supported by a reformed public service that is more effective.

“​I then pledged to improve the economy, tackle corruption and fight Insecurity and this was further strengthened by my commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years as the central plank of my second term in 2019.

“To the glory of God and His Grace as well as the commitment and passion displayed by many Nigerian supporters, we have made appreciable progress in these areas but not yet at our destination.

“Mindful of the task before us, we took some time in settling down and we re-positioned the Economy by providing strategic interventions in core areas at both the federal and sub-national levels.

“One of the areas where we have made significant progress is in the eradication of deeply entrenched corruption that permeates all facets of our national development.

“We strengthened the Institutions for tackling corruption and also cultivated international support, which aided the repatriation of huge sums of money illegally kept outside the country.