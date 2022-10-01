(Buhari’s broadcast): We have improved our health facilities, especially during and after COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the country under his administration has improved the health facilities especially during and after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
He added that this improvement had attracted the commendation of the global community.
He said this in his broadcast to mark the country’s 62nd Independence Day Anniversary.
According to the president: “Fellow Nigerians, we have also improved our health facilities, especially during and after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which attracted commendation of the global community.
“As you are aware, Nigeria was one of the countries that defied global predictions of the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic because of our resilience, commitment and passion with which we individually and collectively managed the pandemic.
“This administration embarked on addressing critical ecological challenges across the country in order to mitigate the impact of climate change manifesting in the form of flood, soil erosion, desertification, air pollution amongst others.
“We will continue to ensure that our infrastructure drive remains the key to Nigeria’s economic growth and for which every Nigerian will feel the impact.”