(Buhari’s broadcast): We have improved our health facilities, especially during and after COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the country under his administration has improved the health facilities especially during and after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that this improvement had attracted the commendation of the global community.

He said this in his broadcast to mark the country’s 62nd Independence Day Anniversary.

