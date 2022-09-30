NDLEA’s Ikorodu cocaine haul

Editorial
By
NDLEA’s Ikorodu cocaine haul ICPC’s budget padding allegation,Ariwoola The frustrated LAUTECH graduate The jilted murderer ASUU’s indefinite strike, Makurdi Cross River widows N136bn for workers of moribund refineries, Lawyers’ rampage Of foreign airlines NEMA’s alert The Elegushi tragedy Nigeria’s Commonwealth Games OBJ’s National grid LASTMA’s excesses, Professor Akin Mabogunje Adieu, Professor Akin Mabogunje JAMB’s FG’s car gifts A sterling record, As debt servicing exceeds revenue, NSCDC’s alert The attack on the Brigade Tobi Amusan’s world record Payment of pensions Nigeria’s N4.2trn loss, The attack on Akwa, prison Still on voter, Fuel crisis again!, vote buying Nigeria’s basketball ban, States and UBEC’s unutilised, The collapsing Lagos, Worsening malaria scourge, Averting the ECOWAS/FAO, The Lagos okada ban WASSCE: Zamfara, Africa’s Maths champion Drug test for political, Beyond the deposition of Zamfara emirs, May Day That $50000 theft, NEF’s call for Buhari, Beyond the declaration, Rethinking the concept The vandalism of Abuja, Still on teenagers’ descent Political parties, E. A Adeboye, The invasion girls The rapid decline, Toxic fuel in circulation, Rivers and police trust, Police recruitment: PSC’s alarm on armed robbers, Gbajabiamila’s call for higher, Burkina Faso The huge cost, Yahaya Now that Twitter PHCN’s hidden N14.7bn, Why torment pensioners, corruption The Magodo infamy, As Eagles begin Road crashes: The loss of 14,773 Nigerians Year 2021 FG’s proposed higher taxes, MDAs Akinlabi The rise in cultism cases in schools, The Nembe oil spill, Customs mmiri Bandits’ takeover gas Unilorin Reps’ alarm on insecurity in FCT, Cyberbullying Maina: Banks’ complicity This climate of insecurity, Schools and delayed results, Customs’ move to impound private jets, Why state of emergency, FG’s bursary for education undergraduates, The call for border, Battling hard drugs, Still on Nigeria’s unending borrowing,killings rail travel Presidency’s condemnation of Yoruba, nurses NIMC debts El-Rufai’s lamentation, vaccination Where is Igboho associates, The obscene display, Nigeria’s Nairobi 2021 outing, Buhari’s concern over Jos killings, Nigerians and worsening conditions, status of Nigeria’s international airports, Tokyo and Nigeria, Surging Covid-19 and the absconding travellers, The stalled US arms , rise against killer herdsmen, Cholera again!, Officer Dairo’s gallantry, Secondary school students, The Zuma jail, Boko Haram’s killing spree, ACF’s alarm on youth, become engines of growth, Lawan’s economic doctrine, Two years of ninth, Two children , Twitter and Nigeria, Nigeria: Calming the storm, The planned population, Handling the security crisis , On contingent of youths, m, Nigeria as worst country, Ojo Pantami’s baggage, Yinka Odumakin Twitter Chibok girls, NEF’s verdict insecurity Ebonyi killings, The terrifying container crash, Kaduna’s frightening casualty, NAFDAC’s alarm on substandard, The crushed Onitsha, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala food policing service chiefs Escalating boundary clashes, The Executive Order on Covid-19 The one man, one gun proposal police Nigeria’s worsening position This NIN of stress, Museveni and hapless Ugandans transition herders Akeredolu Still on FG’s planned, the new electricity tariffA restructuring icon’s 50, Community policingChukwu at 70 lNIMC What’s the noise about, agenda sex party It’s Christmas 2020, The continuing victimization, Paolo Rossi, Maradona Olufon Lekki shooting, Labour Lessons from US election, rice clampdown border Balarabe Musa, #EndSARS shootings police The acrimonious VC selection, Buhari social media, The perennial menace, J.P. Clark, Ogbonnaya Lokoja tanker tragedy, Between Labour and FG, The killing of Sodje, Water Resources Bill, MDAs Edo/Ondo elections, The ordeal of Master Jamilu Aliyu, The attack on Borno governor, Indecorum at public hearings, The drama at NDDC, The case of Omolori, Probing NNPC, Oladipo Akinkugbe, Aso Rock shooting, woodberry, hushpuppi, Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers, CCT chairman’s shameful conduct, The Abuja drugged cookies vendor, BudgIT and corruption in the budget process

LAST week, Nigerians were left stunned and grateful in equal measures as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) busted a major warehouse in a secluded estate in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State where 1.8 tonnes (1,855 kilogrammes) of cocaine worth more than $278,250,000 or about N194,775,000,000 in street value were seized. It was the largest seizure in the agency’s history and four drug barons, including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager, were arrested in the well-coordinated and intelligence-led operation that lasted two days across different locations in the state. The kingpins of the cocaine cartel currently in custody include Messrs Soji Jibril, 69, an indigene of Ibadan, Oyo State; Emmanuel Chukwu, who hails from Ekwulobia, Anambra state; Wasiu Akinade, from Ibadan, Oyo State; Sunday Oguntelure from Okitipupa, Ondo state and Kelvin Smith, a native of Kingston, Jamaica. They are all said to be members of an international drug syndicate that the agency had been trailing since 2018.

To say the very least, the NDLEA’s Ikorodu operation is a huge testimony to its readiness to take the battle to the merchants of death who have caused untold damage both to the national life and Nigeria’s international image through their nefarious activities. As we noted in a previous editorial, the widespread insecurity in the country is substantially accounted for by the use of hard drugs. Indeed, in 2019, a joint research by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Centre for Research and Information on Substance Abuse (CRISA) with technical support from the UNODC indicated that 14.3 million Nigerians aged between 15 and 64 years engaged in drug use. And as the Chairman/CEO of the NDLEA, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (retd), pointed out in June last year, the majority of the users are young people who are initiated into cannabis use around the age of 19. There is, of course, also the increasing use of other psychotropic drugs, especially heroin, by a growing number of young people who are mostly initiated at the age of 22.

With reference to the Ikorodu haul, there is apparently a powerful clique behind the crime and we urge the NDLEA to further extend its investigative dragnet and bring all its members to justice. Besides, it is apposite to ask whether members of the neighbourhood were actually unaware of developments at the warehouse in question or had been intimidated into silence. Whatever is the true situation, the fact has been established that the populace must be vigilant and security-conscious at all times. In particular, owners of properties used as warehouses and shops, whether rented or leased, must exercise due diligence and determine with an unimpeachable degree of accuracy, the legitimacy of the businesses proposed to be done or being done on their property. There can be no counsel against being conscious of one’s environment and reporting suspicious movements or activities to the security agencies.

The cocaine haul in Ikorodu is indeed a landmark achievement by an agency blessed by a purposeful leadership. The fact that such a hefty seizure was successfully intercepted underlines the serious job that the NDLEA under Marwa has been doing in recent times. It has been going after the drug barons responsible for inundating the country with unending supply of dangerous drugs with alacrity. It is commendable that the agency has in its custody those in charge of the operations of the warehouse in the instant case. We commend it for the meticulous and painstaking, intelligence-led operation that resulted in this important busting of the alleged drug merchants. It is, however, important for the agency not to rest on its oars as nothing destroys the present and the future of a country faster than the influx of illicit drugs. Tracking down and stopping those responsible for such influx is the only viable way to stop them from destroying the country.

Besides, at the risk of sounding repetitive, the point cannot be ignored that the negative effects of illicit drugs are so far-reaching that opposing and stopping their influx should be the responsibility of all citizens. Nigerians should be sensitised and encouraged to be more interested in activities in their surroundings in order to help the country to keep a tab on all those intent on using drugs to bring it down. The NDLEA deserves the support of all Nigerians in its decisive onslaught on the drug racket in the country, even as we expect that those in the net now will be dealt with according to the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More