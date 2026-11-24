Iranian authorities have flogged singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her band and production team for a performance in which she appeared without the country’s mandatory hijab, their lawyers have said.

Ahmadi, 29, and the four men were each given 74 lashes at the Criminal Sentence Enforcement Office in Qom, according to a member of their defence team who spoke to the BBC on Monday.

The punishment followed a court ruling over a concert Ahmadi livestreamed in December 2024, during which she wore a sleeveless dress. Iranian law prohibits women from performing publicly and requires them to cover their hair and wear modest clothing.

One of the lawyers representing the defendants said the legal team had made several attempts to prevent the punishment from being carried out but failed.

“We did everything in our power to have the verdict overturned, or at least to secure a reduction in the sentence or a suspension, but it didn’t work out,” he said.

“The other lawyers and I even tried to get the enforcement of the sentence postponed, but the enforcement branch insisted on carrying it out immediately.”

The four men flogged alongside Ahmadi were identified as Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia and Mohsen Lashkari, according to pro-reform newspaper Etemad, which quoted another defence lawyer, Mostafa Nili.

In June, a criminal court in Qom convicted Ahmadi and eight other defendants of “offending public decency” through the publication of “obscene and indecent material”. The defendants had denied the allegations.

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The court also imposed a two-year ban on audiovisual activities and international travel, alongside the 74-lash punishment. An appeals court in Qom rejected their challenge to the ruling at the end of September, upholding the sentences, according to Ahmadi’s lawyers.

The flogging has drawn condemnation from Iranian artists and human rights campaigners, who have described the punishment as cruel, inhuman and degrading, and a violation of the international prohibition on torture.

Bahar Ghandehari, director of advocacy at the US-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), criticised the authorities for punishing the singer over her choice of clothing and decision to perform.

“Parastoo Ahmadi’s flogging for singing and dressing as she chooses is a flagrant violation of her fundamental rights and a chilling demonstration of the Iranian authorities’ determination to suppress women’s freedoms and to violently punish anyone who dares to challenge their discriminatory laws and policies,” she said.

Under Iran’s interpretation of Sharia law, women and girls who have reached puberty are required to cover their hair with a hijab and wear long, loose-fitting clothing that conceals their figures.

Resistance to the compulsory dress code intensified following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died in custody after being detained by morality police in Tehran in September 2022 for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly”.

Her death triggered nationwide protests against Iran’s clerical establishment, with demonstrators burning headscarves and waving them in public. Hundreds of people were killed during the subsequent crackdown by security forces.

Since the protests, increasing numbers of women and girls have appeared in public without headscarves, openly challenging the restrictions. Authorities have responded with periodic arrests, warnings, business closures and other enforcement measures.

The flogging comes amid a wider crackdown on dissent in Iran. In January 2026, security forces killed thousands of people and arrested tens of thousands during another wave of anti-government protests sparked by the country’s economic crisis.

Authorities have also intensified executions since Iran’s war with the United States and Israel began in late February 2026.

Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based organisation, said at least 39 men convicted over the January protests and two others convicted over the 2022 unrest had been executed. It also reported the executions of 16 people allegedly linked to banned opposition groups and 17 others convicted of espionage or collaborating with foreign states.

The organisation further said 121 protesters arrested in January, including six women and five juvenile offenders, had been sentenced to death and were at imminent risk of execution.

(BBC News)