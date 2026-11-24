An additional year of schooling may reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia decades later, even among people with a high genetic susceptibility to the conditions, a new study has found.

Published in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the research provides evidence that education itself may help protect against dementia, rather than simply being associated with other health and socioeconomic advantages.

Researchers from the University of Southern California, the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of Michigan examined a 1972 education reform in England, Scotland and Wales that raised the minimum school-leaving age from 15 to 16.

Under the policy, students born on or after September 1, 1957, were required to remain in school for an additional year, while those born before the cutoff could leave at 15.

This allowed researchers to compare people born just days apart but subject to different educational requirements. The reform increased the proportion of students remaining in school until at least age 16 by 14 percentage points.

Using UK Biobank data, researchers examined participants’ medical histories, hospital records and death registrations up to age 65.

They found that individuals required to stay in school longer were less likely to receive a dementia diagnosis than those who could leave earlier.

Lead author, Silvia Barcellos, a health economist affiliated with the University of Southern California and the University of Wisconsin–Madison, said the findings helped establish that education itself could reduce dementia risk, rather than merely reflecting differences in people’s backgrounds.

One of the study’s most significant findings was that the protective effect of additional schooling was also observed among participants with the highest genetic susceptibility to dementia.

Co-author Leandro Carvalho, an associate professor of economics at the University of Southern California, said the findings offered hope to people with an inherited risk of the condition.

The researchers said the results highlight how educational opportunities and other changeable life circumstances may influence long-term health, even among people with a genetic predisposition to dementia.

Researchers identified several possible explanations, including better employment opportunities, higher income, intellectually stimulating occupations and improved health and social circumstances.

The study also found that additional education increased household income and reduced the incidence of stroke and heart attack.

However, the researchers could not establish precisely which factors accounted for the reduction in dementia diagnoses.

They cautioned that the full extent of the protective effect remains uncertain because dementia was relatively uncommon among participants, who were followed only up to age 65.

Further research as participants grow older will help determine whether the benefits persist.

Nevertheless, the findings suggest that investment in education may have benefits extending beyond academic achievement and employment, potentially influencing brain health well into later life.