EDO State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has pledged that his administration would begin the construction of a third flyover bridge in Benin City, the Edo State capital, linking Agbor Road to Sakpoba Road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, if President Bola Tinubu wins the presidential election on January 16, 2027.

The governor made the pledge while leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign through Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area. He had earlier led the campaign in Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

“I promise to start a flyover bridge from the back of Guinness to Sakpoba Road in Ikpoba-Okha. I need money to do this, and I can only do it with the support of President Tinubu,” he said.

He urged residents to turn out in large numbers and vote for President Tinubu, saying a new flyover would open up the area for residents and businesses.

Governor Okpebholo also urged residents to vote for APC candidates, whom he described as intelligent, credible and competent.

He said the candidates would work with his administration to sustain the state’s development drive.

Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa thanked the people of Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha for their continued support for the administration, and assured them of more development projects. He asked for their backing for President Tinubu and all APC candidates in the general election, so that the achievements recorded across the country can continue.

Senator representing Edo North and former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, urged Edo people to vote on the basis of intelligence, credibility and competence, rather than ethnicity or sentiment.

“I urge you to vote for APC candidates who are intelligent, credible and competent, to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people they represent at the Senate, the House of Representatives and the Edo State House of Assembly,” he said.

He added that the APC had performed well at both the state and federal levels, and that President Tinubu needs more than four years to complete the transformation of his administration.

Former deputy governor Pius Odubu, who is also the APC senatorial leader in Edo South, assured residents of Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha that Governor Okpebholo will keep improving their living conditions across the state.

He thanked the governor for appointing sons of Orhionmwon to public offices, noting that Ikpoba-Okha had enjoyed development under his leadership. He appealed for votes so that all APC candidates, including President Tinubu, would win in the 2027 elections.

APC leader in Edo South, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, commended the governor for flagging off electricity projects in Orhionmwon Local Government Area on November 20. He said the area had been without reliable power for about 20 years before the intervention.

“We will support you for bringing us out of darkness. We will work with the other six local government areas in the senatorial district to ensure that we win Edo South for President Tinubu and all other APC candidates in the forthcoming general election,” he said.

Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, commended the governor for improved security across the state.

He called on residents of Ikpoba-Okha and Orhionmwon to help deliver 2.5 million votes for the President, stressing that his reforms had placed Nigeria on the path to growth and development.

State APC chairman, Jarrett Tenebe said the party had received a large number of new members in Orhionmwon Local Government Area and that the party was united in Edo State.

He said the security situation had improved, with cultism, kidnapping and other criminal activities drastically reduced across the state.

“Governor Okpebholo met a divided state, but came in and brought unity into the party. Today, we can boast of our unity, which is needed for our victory. This is not a time for fighting anybody, but with unity and cooperation we will continue to transform Edo State and Nigeria, making life better for the people,” Tenebe said.

Deputy State chairman, Sylvester Aigboboh, said Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas had benefited from more than 50 development projects.

He urged residents to vote massively for the President and all APC candidates so that growth and development continue across Nigeria.