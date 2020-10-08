IPPIS: Buhari’s statement not targeted at us ― ASUU
The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that no enrol on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was directed at ASUU members.
ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi while reacting to the President statement on Thursday said ASUU has had an understanding with the President on the development of an alternative platform to IPPIS called universities Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) that was well received by the President.
ALSO READ: Afe Babalola leads team to secure USD660,000 in Nigeria’s favour
In a telephone conversation with Tribune Online, Ogunyemi said: “I don’t think that statement was really meant to upset ASUU. We have been at a meeting with Mr President, where we presented that same issue and we left that meeting the understanding that what we believe is better than IPPIS should be appropriate.
He said ASUU had an understanding with the Federal Government to develop UTAS, which he noted was completed and presented to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and waiting for government’s response on implementation.
Ogunyemi said this was different from those who condemned IPPIS and never have an alternative to it.
According to him, President Buhari was talking about not paying money to those who do not exist “but our members are in existence and we reached an understanding with the government that an alternative to IPPIS would be accepted.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months
Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.
According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.
Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari
Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.
A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…
#EndSARS: Nigeria Police To Host Naira Marley On Live Chat
In response to concerns and complaints by Nigerian youths on the issue of unprofessional conducts by some Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force has invited Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fasola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to a live interview session with its Public Relations officer on Instagram.
ICYMI: CROSSFIRE: No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour
DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday morning.
ICYMI: Death Toll In Zulum’s Convoy Attack Rises To 30 ― Report
The death toll from Boko Haram attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has risen to 30, security sources said Saturday.
TRENDING: Trump Says US Election Winner Might Not Be Known For Months
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Americans might not know the winner of the November presidential election for months due to disputes over mail ballots, building on his criticism of a method that could be used by half of US voters this year, Reuters reports.