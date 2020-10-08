IPPIS: Buhari’s statement not targeted at us ― ASUU

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that no enrol on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was directed at ASUU members.

ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi while reacting to the President statement on Thursday said ASUU has had an understanding with the President on the development of an alternative platform to IPPIS called universities Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) that was well received by the President.

In a telephone conversation with Tribune Online, Ogunyemi said: “I don’t think that statement was really meant to upset ASUU. We have been at a meeting with Mr President, where we presented that same issue and we left that meeting the understanding that what we believe is better than IPPIS should be appropriate.

He said ASUU had an understanding with the Federal Government to develop UTAS, which he noted was completed and presented to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and waiting for government’s response on implementation.

Ogunyemi said this was different from those who condemned IPPIS and never have an alternative to it.

According to him, President Buhari was talking about not paying money to those who do not exist “but our members are in existence and we reached an understanding with the government that an alternative to IPPIS would be accepted.

