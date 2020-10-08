EndSARS protest claims policeman in Delta

EndSARS protest, on Thursday, claimed the life of a cop in Ughelli headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The tragedy, which has created anxiety in the community, occurred during an ENDSARS protest at Otovwodo axis.

Several cars were reportedly destroyed in the melee that ensued just as commuters along the East-West road axis of Otovwodo junction scampered for safety.

Series of gunshots also characterised the protest as police operatives attempted to disperse the protesters who marched from the Otovwodo junction axis of Ughelli, through Isoko road to Market road while boycotting the Ughelli ‘A’ Division Police Station to Ekuigbo and back to Otovwodo junction.

The protesters, made up of young men and ladies, carried out their unrest in a convoy of tens of exotic cars amid chants discharging the force.

One of the leaders of the protesters, who identified himself as Ochuko to journalists, said they had decided to boycott the police station in a bid to forstall a clash with policemen at the station.

It was gathered that some of the agitated protesters eventually clashed with a team of policemen at Otovwodo junction and a free-for-all ensued amid cross fire between the two forces.

It could not be ascertained who drew the first blood between the protesters and the police, but a source blamed the protesters for the bloody clash.

Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the tragedy to Nigerian Tribune on phone Thursday evening.

When asked to confirm the killing of the cop, Onovwakpoyeya, a DSP simply said “It is true.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months

Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.

EndSARS protest claims policeman

Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari

Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.

A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

EndSARS protest claims policeman