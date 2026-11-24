The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Cross River has inspected more than 200 government projects across the state’s 18 local government areas, commending Governor Bassey Otu’s administration for its infrastructural development and rural transformation initiatives.

The council, however, identified areas requiring further government intervention, including rural roads, electricity, potable water, healthcare, education and security.

The IPAC Chairman, Engr. Effiom Edet Okon, disclosed this in a statement following the council’s statewide project assessment tour, which covered completed, ongoing and functional government projects across the three senatorial districts.

Okon said the exercise was designed to enable political parties to independently assess government activities, verify completed projects, evaluate ongoing interventions and identify communities requiring additional attention.

He said the delegation observed interventions in road construction, healthcare, education, markets, water supply and transportation, noting that several completed projects were already serving residents at the grassroots.

Among the projects inspected were the ongoing 16-kilometre Adim Road and a completed 148-stall market in Biase Local Government Area.

While commending the market project, IPAC appealed to the state government to complete its second phase and provide additional market facilities in other communities. It also called for the completion of the Abini–Agwagune Road to facilitate the movement of agricultural produce.

In Boki, the council identified inadequate rural infrastructure and security challenges as major concerns, citing appeals for electricity restoration, potable water, and improved access roads.

A community chief, Thomas Ekpor of Okubushiyi, reportedly appealed for the restoration of electricity following the collapse of power poles during a rainstorm in 2013, as well as the completion of an abandoned water project.

Similarly, in Bekwarra, residents appealed for the connection of a transformer donated by Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe to restore electricity supply to affected communities.

The council also inspected the Ugboro–Ukpah–Afrike Road and Abouchiche Road, which link Cross River to Benue State and provide a strategic route towards Abuja.

In Yala, IPAC assessed the Ebo–Wanokong–Wanikande Road, where residents called for improved coordination of construction activities and rehabilitation of sections requiring attention.

The delegation also inspected the John Okpa–Ofumbongha Road in Obubra, with residents requesting additional construction equipment and the completion of drainage works to accelerate construction and ensure the road’s durability.

In Obanliku, the council received appeals for the completion and asphalting of the 14.5-kilometre Sankwala Ring Road, while in Obudu, it was informed that construction of the Obudu Cargo International Airport had reached approximately 80 per cent completion.

IPAC described the airport project as a strategic investment capable of boosting transportation, tourism, commerce and economic activities in northern Cross River.

In Ogoja, the council inspected the ongoing Ndok Johnson–Mbube–Boki Road, which the Chief Press Secretary to the Ogoja Local Government Chairman, Dr Sonnie Okem, said had improved access to rural communities and reduced travel time.

Other projects inspected included the construction of Ikom General Hospital, Prison Road infrastructure, the Governor’s Lodge for the Central Senatorial District and the Building Materials Market at Akpande, all in Ikom Local Government Area.

In Etung, the delegation received reports on the provision of four speedboats, reroofing of six classrooms and renovation of the Bendeghe-Ekiem facility.

Residents in the area also appealed for the construction of the 30-kilometre Okuni–Okoroba Road and the 20-kilometre Efraya–Etomi–Bendeghe-Ekiem Road to improve connectivity and economic activities.

The council said its assessment across the remaining local government areas also covered interventions in roads, healthcare, education, markets and water supply.

Speaking on the outcome of the exercise, Okon said IPAC’s responsibility was neither to praise the government blindly nor condemn it for political reasons, but to acknowledge genuine achievements and identify areas requiring improvement.

“Our responsibility is not to praise government blindly, neither is it to condemn government for political reasons. Our responsibility is to acknowledge genuine achievements, identify areas requiring improvement and encourage governance that delivers tangible results for the people,” he said.

He urged the state government to ensure the timely completion of ongoing projects and extend development interventions to communities yet to benefit adequately.

The IPAC chairman also called on political leaders across party lines to embrace issue-based politics, stressing that the development of Cross River State should remain a collective responsibility.

He said the council would continue to engage the government constructively and offer recommendations on policies and projects capable of improving the welfare of residents.

IPAC maintained that the statewide assessment was a civic responsibility aimed at recognising development efforts, identifying gaps and promoting accountable governance across the 18 local government areas.