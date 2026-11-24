In what can be described as a very positive first impression, the Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, on Tuesday, commended United Nigeria Airlines for commencing flight operations at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos, assuring the airline of the state government’s support to ensure the sustainability of its services.

Speaking at the Jos Airport, Governor Mutfwang described the airline’s arrival as a strategic development that would boost tourism, attract investors, create employment and strengthen the state’s economy.

The governor, who was represented by the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Naalong Daniel, said the state government was deliberate about opening Plateau to business and encouraging investors to explore its economic potential.

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He said aviation remained critical to the state’s tourism ambitions, noting that improved air connectivity would make it easier for visitors and investors to access Plateau.

“And there is no way we can achieve tourism without the aviation industry. The role of the airline on the Plateau is very strategic. The government is intentional about opening Plateau State for business and encouraging investors to come and invest on the Plateau,” he said.

The Governor said the government was confident that the airline’s partnership with the state would encourage more investors to establish businesses in Plateau.

He added that the administration was working to restore the state’s tourism attractions, particularly hospitality facilities that previously attracted visitors from other parts of the country.

“If you look around on the Plateau, you will realise that the government is deliberate about restoring some of the lost glory, particularly hotels that were actually attracting people outside Plateau State to come,” he said.

The Governor identified Plateau State Hotel and Presidential Hotel as some of the facilities receiving attention, adding that their rehabilitation was aimed at attracting more tourists.

He said the arrival of United Nigeria Airlines was a welcome development that would create employment opportunities and stimulate business activities.

“And so for an airline like United Nigeria Airlines to come to Plateau State, for us it is a welcome development. And like what the Commissioner said, it will open up opportunities, not just employment, but business on the Plateau will thrive,” he said.

The Governor assured the airline that the state government would provide the necessary support, particularly in security and partnerships, while encouraging residents to patronise its services.

“One assurance I can give to the airline is that Plateau State will give all the necessary support in terms of security, partnership, and to ensure that Plateau people patronise your business,” he said.

He stressed that the development of Plateau State required the participation of its people, alongside strategic partnerships with businesses and other states.

“Because Plateau, it will only take the people of Plateau State to develop Plateau. But we can do that in strategic partnership with other states,” he added.

Mutfwang also disclosed that the airport would eventually attract more airlines and destinations beyond the routes currently being introduced.

He said the administration wanted Yakubu Gowon Airport to become a viable international gateway with sufficient airline operations to support business and economic activities.

“In not-too-distant future, Plateau State Airport will be a leading airport in terms of the availability of airlines that will be working,” he said.

The Governor further highlighted the importance of improved air transportation to the state’s agricultural sector, saying Plateau farmers needed reliable transportation systems to move their produce to markets across the country.

“We have the goods. Our people are into agriculture. In fact, there’s a lot of farm produce that is coming out of Plateau. But, of course, this farm produce can only yield dividends to the farmers if we have a market, if we have a transport system that can transport their goods from one state to another,” he said.

According to him, improved connectivity would increase the value of agricultural produce, benefit aviation operators and ultimately strengthen the state’s economy.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of United Nigeria Airlines, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, thanked all the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

He thanked both the Governor and the state government for their support.

Mazi Okonkwo assured the audience that the airline will do well, emphasising that “United Nigeria Airlines does not just fly but also unite the people.

United Nigeria Airlines commenced operations at the airport on Tuesday, 24th November, 2026, with its inaugural flight departing from Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, Lagos, at about 8:45 a.m. and arriving in Jos at exactly 10:05 a.m.

The flight, which lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes, was received by government officials, representatives of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), traditional rulers, traditional troops, and other stakeholders.

The airline was warmly received, just as their aircraft was sprayed with water upon arrival as a ceremonial tradition known as a “water salute,”.

Stakeholders cutting across government bodies, communities, professional bodies, and others were in attendance.