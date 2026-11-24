The Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese, has graduated 4,817 students across two academic sessions as the institution seeks increased government support for its expansion, including the establishment of a teaching hospital and inclusion in the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The Rector, Dr Razaq Akinbo, disclosed this on Monday during a press conference ahead of the institution’s fourth combined convocation ceremony and 50th anniversary celebration at Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State.

Akinbo said the proposed teaching hospital would provide students with opportunities to acquire practical clinical experience while delivering quality healthcare services to residents of Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu Waterside and neighbouring communities.

He disclosed that 2,191 students graduated in the 2024/2025 academic session, while another 2,626 completed their programmes in the 2025/2026 session, bringing the total number of graduands to 4,817.

The rector appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to facilitate the institution’s inclusion among TETFund beneficiaries, describing the intervention as critical to its academic growth, infrastructural development and ability to meet accreditation requirements.

“We are yet to be enlisted in TETFund. We continue to appeal to the Governor of Ogun State to help us so that we can be included among its beneficiaries, and we know that this will actually change the institution,” he said.

He explained that the institution required substantial financial assistance to undertake accreditation exercises for its new programmes and resource inspections for its Higher National Diploma programmes.

Akinbo also identified the construction of a 1,000-capacity Information and Communication Technology centre and a 2,000-capacity auditorium as other priority projects, noting that the facilities would improve digital learning, computer-based examinations and the conduct of major institutional events.

He said the institution currently depended on facilities belonging to sister institutions for its convocation ceremonies.

The rector further disclosed that students had accessed N339.5 million through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), saying the scheme had helped ease their financial burden and improve access to tertiary education.

Akinbo said the institution was established on September 28, 1976, as Ogun State School of Health Technology before evolving into Ogun State College of Health Technology in 2006 and attaining polytechnic status in 2023.

He said the institution, of which he is the pioneer rector, had expanded beyond its traditional health-related programmes to include public health sciences, environmental public health, engineering, and pure and applied sciences.

He added that the management had secured resource inspection for 15 new programmes and accreditation for five existing programmes, while admission and examination processes had been strengthened to comply with the standards of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and the National Board for Technical Education.