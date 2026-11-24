A complainant in a criminal case involving allegations of fraud, assault and property damage has asked the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to take over the prosecution following moves by the police to withdraw the charge against the defendants.

The request followed proceedings before Justice Hauwa Yilwa of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, where the prosecution indicated its intention to withdraw the charge against Mrs Paula Mary Nnoruka and Muntari Yusuf.

Consequently, the trial judge adjourned the matter till December 10 to allow the prosecution to file a formal application for the withdrawal of the case.

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At the proceedings, prosecution counsel, J. I. Kpandegh, informed the court that he had received instructions to withdraw the charge but could not file a formal notice because the directive was communicated to him over the weekend.

Justice Yilwa questioned why the necessary notice had not been filed, stressing that any application for withdrawal, even if initially made orally, would require the other parties to respond.

Kpandegh subsequently opted to file a formal application and sought a short adjournment.

However, Chief Chuma Nnoruka, who appeared on behalf of the complainant, sought the court’s permission to address the development, but the judge held that the criminal proceedings were instituted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), not the complainant, and that the complainant was not the prosecuting authority.

She advised him to take his concerns to the police, noting that counsel appearing on his behalf was merely holding a watching brief and could not make submissions on behalf of the prosecution.

In a petition dated November 22 and received by the Federal Ministry of Justice on November 23, counsel to two of the complainant’s clients, Law Corridor, expressed concern over the proposed withdrawal of the charge.

The law firm, representing Kamsiyonna Samuel Nnoruka and Tobenna Kerry Nnoruka, urged the AGF to invoke his prosecutorial powers and assume responsibility for the case to ensure that the allegations are fully investigated and prosecuted.

It alleged that a police officer attached to the Department of Legal Services had encouraged the parties to pursue alternative dispute resolution over the disputed property.

According to the petition, the officer allegedly warned that failure to embrace settlement could result in a recommendation that the prosecution be classified as malicious.

The firm described the development as a source of concern, arguing that the criminal allegations should be determined through the judicial process rather than discontinued over issues relating to settlement.

It therefore called on the AGF to investigate the alleged conduct of the police officer, safeguard the integrity of the proceedings and take over the prosecution to its logical conclusion.

The case, marked Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/272/2025, was instituted by the IGP against Nnoruka, Yusuf and other defendants said to be at large.

The amended charge contains 13 counts bordering on alleged fraudulent alteration of company records, forgery, conspiracy, assault, intimidation and malicious damage to property.

The prosecution alleged that Nnoruka unlawfully altered the directorship and shareholding structure of West Wood International Services Ltd in 2019 and submitted disputed documents to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Other counts relate to allegations of assault and threats against Mrs Racheal Futuk and her children, as well as the alleged demolition of part of a property at No. 11 Rudolf Street, Maitama District, Abuja.

The defendants are expected to return to court on December 10 for the hearing of the prosecution’s formal application to withdraw the charge.