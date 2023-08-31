The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has facilitated the return of $26,000 to Christine Brown, a British national and victim of internet fraud.

The EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement in Abuja, adding that the Benin Zonal Command handed over the money to the victim on Monday.

According to him, Brown expressed gratitude to the Commission for its efforts, which, she said, have brought some succour to her after losing her life’s savings to the fraudsters.

He said that the 70-year-old had petitioned the Commission after being defrauded by an internet fraudster through a romance scam.

“Narrating her ordeal, Brown said she became a victim after she met a purported John Barrowman, an entertainer and citizen of America, online.

“Unknown to her, he was a fraudster. Brown said they became romantically involved, and the fraudster began to demand money, which she sent to him through wire transfers, Bitcoin, and gift cards,” Uwajaren said.

“Kanu Idagu, the Zonal Commander, while handing over the recovered fund, said the Commission will continue to discharge its mandate for the betterment of society.

“We are doing a whole lot to ensure that victims of fraud are restituted where possible, and we will continue to do more,” he said.

He admonished the public to be circumspect in whatever they do online, as fraudsters prowl the internet seeking to defraud unsuspecting victims.

