Traditional worshippers under the aegis of Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Welfare Association (IWA), which is popularly known in Nigeria as Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Assembly, has called on Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, who has the authority on enthronement of traditional rulers in the state, as well as kingmakers in Oyo town to pick among contestants for the Alaafin throne, the most credible candidate that will be ready to identify with Ìṣẹ̀ṣe religion.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Thursday, the body called for a choice of Alaafin that will not only openly identify with the Yoruba indigenous religion like the immediate past traditional ruler of the town, late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, but also protect the interests of practitioners, among other religions he will be presiding over in the ancient town.

The statement, which was jointly signed by the group’s national coordinator, Mr Aderemi Ifáòleèpin Aderemi and Secretary-General, Ifagbenuola Popoola, urged Makinde and the Oyo-Mesi to speed up the selection process and fill the vacant throne of Alaafin, as whoever mounts the throne will be globally-revered among other traditional rulers in Nigeria.

“We implore the Ọ̀yọ́-Mèsì, who are the Kingmakers to make sure that whoever that is selected or chosen to be the next Aláàfin of Ọ̀yọ́ must be Ìṣẹ̀ṣe inclined cum Ìṣẹ̀ṣe lover; and who is ready to openly identify with Ìṣẹ̀ṣe as a Yorùbá indigenous religion.

“That the appointing authority who is the Governor of Oyo State should graciously appoint any eminently qualified candidate that will not only openly identify with Ìṣẹ̀ṣe religion, but, also help to promote the unique traditional practices in Oyo Aláàfin, always.

“Further, we implore whoever wishes to be next Aláàfin to also have in mind that, the stool is meant for someone who will always respect and cherish Ìṣẹ̀ṣe.”

Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Assembly said the body appreciated the Oyo State government and kingmakers in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government, for arriving at a seamless process in picking a new Aseyin of Iseyin on Monday.

They called on the Aseyin-designate, Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola to embrace Yoruba traditional practices in order for him to enjoy the throne, as according to them, only the Yoruba culture, tradition, and belief system embodies equality and peaceful cohabitation among residents.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE