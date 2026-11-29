US-based Trinidadian rapper and singer Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, has reacted to the killing of four members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Delta State, following former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi’s condemnation of the attacks and visit to victims receiving treatment in hospitals.

Minaj, who reacted to Obi’s account of the incident on Sunday, shared prayer emoji alongside the Nigerian flag on her verified X account.

Her reaction followed Obi’s account of the attacks, which occurred on November 23, 2026, while the former Anambra State governor was attending scheduled town hall meetings in Suleja, Niger State, and Karu, Nasarawa State.

Obi said four NDC members were killed in the attacks, while several others sustained injuries. He disclosed that he suspended political messaging following the killings, restricting his posts to condolence messages and appeals for peace.

The NDC presidential candidate subsequently travelled to Delta State, where he visited injured victims receiving treatment at Capital Hospital and Lily Hospital in Warri.

During the visits on Wednesday, November 25, Obi said he and his entourage spoke with the victims, encouraged them and prayed for their recovery.

He also visited the family of one of the deceased members, Umokoro Efemena Kelly, where he met with the victim’s parents, wife and children to offer his condolences.

In his statement, the former Anambra governor condemned the use of violence to influence political participation, insisting that political ambition should never justify the loss of innocent lives.

He also pledged continued support for the victims and their families while calling for peaceful political engagement.

In the post that attracted Minaj’s reaction, Obi wrote:

“DELTA STATE: CONDEMNING POLITICAL VIOLENCE, STANDING WITH VICTIMS AND DEFENDING THE RIGHT TO DEMOCRATIC PARTICIPATION

“On Monday, 23rd November 2026, while we were holding our scheduled town hall meetings in Suleja, Niger State, and Karu, Nasarawa State, we received the tragic news of the killings in Delta State, where four of our party members were gruesomely murdered.

“Following these tragic incidents, I made a deliberate decision to suspend all political messaging and tweets, except messages of condolence and calls for peace. At such a painful moment, I felt it was important to allow grieving families to mourn, show compassion to the injured and reflect on the unfortunate loss of innocent lives.

“It is deeply troubling that political participation and the freedom to make political choices have increasingly exposed innocent Nigerians to intimidation, violence and, in the most tragic circumstances, death. Those seeking public office must earn the people’s support through persuasion and ideas, not through intimidation, maiming, killing or coercion.

“On Tuesday, 24th November 2026, I proceeded with our scheduled town hall meeting in Taraba State. At the meeting, I reiterated that our first responsibility was to stand in solidarity with those directly affected by the previous day’s violence. We observed a minute’s silence in honour of the departed. The town hall meeting subsequently proceeded as scheduled, with His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, articulating our plans for the good people of Taraba State.

“Upon my return from Jalingo, I met with our Governorship Candidate in Delta State, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, and our Senatorial Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. Together, we paid a condolence visit to the family of one of the victims residing in Abuja.

“On Wednesday, 25th November 2026, I travelled to Delta State. In Warri, we visited victims receiving treatment at Capital Hospital and Lily Hospital, where several people were still battling serious injuries sustained during the attacks. We listened to them, offered words of encouragement and prayed for their speedy recovery.

“We also visited the family of the late Umokoro Efemena Kelly, where we met his parents, wife and children and conveyed our heartfelt condolences. No family should have to endure such pain because of political participation. Their loss will not be forgotten.

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“I reiterate that no political ambition is worth the life of any Nigerian. Elections and political disagreements must never become reasons for violence, intimidation or the shedding of innocent blood.

“We remain committed to supporting the victims of this grave tragedy and standing with their families through this difficult period.

“May the souls of our departed brothers rest in peace, and may Almighty God grant their families the fortitude to bear this painful loss. We also pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured.

“A New Nigeria is POssible, and Nigeria will be OK! -PO”