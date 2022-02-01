Insurgency: Borno governor declares 100,000 persons missing

Governor of Borno State Professor Babagana Zulum has declared the missing of about 100,000 persons as a result of insurgency in the State.

He lamented that the spate of insurgents had leftover 50,000 widows added that about 900,000 houses and 5,000 classrooms were destroyed as a result of insurgency in the state.

He made the call when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Bello Mohammed Matawallen on Monday night at the Government House Gusau to commiserate with him and the people of Zamfara over the loss of lives and property arising from the activities of bandits in the state.

Also destroyed by the terrorists are about 800 municipal buildings comprising police stations, traditional rulers houses, local government secretariats among others.

“We lost a total of about 900,000 to the insurgency. We lost about 5,000 classrooms in Borno State, 800 municipal buildings comprising police stations, traditional ruler houses, and local government secretariats. These are official figures, unofficial figures are more than this,” he said.

Governor Babagana has called on the people of states threatened by terrorists to stand up and assist the Government in ending the menace as Government alone cannot bring an end to the problem.

He said Borno State is saddened, especially with the recent attacks in communities of Anka and Bukkuyum Emirates where many lives and property were lost.

“We in Borno State and here in Zamfara state, we share a common problem which we have to face squarely”, Governor Zullum noted, “but Government alone cannot end the problem.

“I hereby called on all citizens to stand up and assist the Government in their various little ways. Collectively, we shall triumph”, he advised.

“We recorded massive losses from years of insurgency resulting in over 50,000 widows, 49,000 orphans and about 100,000 missing persons”.

He said his administration is doing its best to address these human crises.

“Your Excellency, I commend your vision and tenacity without which you cannot come this way in the success you are recording against terrorism and the upliftment of your people to greater heights”, Zulum told Governor Matawalle.

He donated the sum of N20 million to the victims of recent banditry attacks in the state.

He was accompanied to the state by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army Senator Ali Ndume; Chief Whip of House of Representatives, Honorable Tahir Monguno among others.

Responding, Governor Matawalle commended his Borno State counterpart for the concern and finding the time to visit Zamfara State despite his own problems in Borno state.

“Borno and Zamfara share a similar problem of terrorist attacks.

I know how we share information, intelligence and the committment of how to end these problems we inherited. With this committment and prayer and the support of our people, we shall triumph”, Governor Matawalle enthused.

He said that just like in Borno state, Zamfara has recorded losses in human and material form with no fewer than 25,000 orphans, 27,000 widows and over 3,000 houses destroyed with nearly 400,000 livestock rustled in the first eight years of the menace.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Borno governor declares 100,000 persons missing Borno governor declares 100,000 persons missing Borno governor declares 100,000 persons missing Borno governor declares 100,000 persons missing.