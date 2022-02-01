Food security: Taraba college of agriculture begins move to join TETFund

The provost college of agriculture Jalingo Dr Yakubu Ali Garjila has said that the institution has begun processes to join the Tertiary Education Trust fund (TETFund), in order to gain intervention funds to develop the institution and boost food production in Taraba.

Dr Yakubu disclosed this on Tuesday during an interaction with newsmen in his office, revealing that processes were already on the way to change the institution’s name and make some amendments for the success of the idea.

According to the provost, the institution was potentially enough that if given intervention like other tertiary institutions who developed through TETFund interventions, it would exploit and boost food and animals production to improve the economy of Taraba and Nigeria at large.

“We have already started the process to change the name of the school, we are going to do our internal amendment within the college before falling it to the governing council, from there to the governor and the state house of Assembly for amendment after which we would take to Abuja to join TETFund.

” The sky would be our limit if we would be granted the opportunity to join TETFund. Our potentials are rich enough to transform the economy of the state if we can get intervention like other tertiary institutions.

“This is a specialized institution and we have made plans available to collaborate with other institutions to boost our standard. We have planned to commercialise some of our activities, the machines are there but the funds to make this possible is what has been our challenge.

” The little we are doing here is the small amount that comes from the state government and our internally generated revenue. We are looking for people or institutions that can collaborate with us, we want to uplift the status of the school, enhance the standard of learning of our students and boost food production for a greater economy of the state and Nigeria”. The provost expressed.

The provost further disclosed that the institution has begun postgraduate diploma (PGD) programs in four courses affiliated with federal university Wukari.

He explained that the four courses already advertised are, Crop production technology, Animal health production, Agric extension and management and Forestry.

According to him, the institution would soon start degree programs.

