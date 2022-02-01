Bandits kill ex-LG chairman, kidnap others in Kaduna

Bandits have killed the former Sole Administrator of Dogon Dawa Development Area in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Idris Adam Damari and kidnapped many others.

It was gathered that the bandits who attacked the Damari community on Sunday night, shot indiscriminately and bullet hits Adam Damari in the process.

As a result of the attack, many people were also abducted by the bandits before they fled with them into the forest.

“The bandits were yet to contact the family of those abducted. The deceased was buried on Monday according to Islamic rites,” a local who pleaded for anonymity remarked.

It was also gathered that the bandits took over Damari, Randagi and Kakangi villages all in Birnin Gwari area and do attack with impunity,”

The Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) in Kaduna, ASP Jalige Mohammed said he would react if he gets the information first.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Bandits kill ex-LG chairman, kidnap others in Kaduna Bandits kill ex-LG chairman, kidnap others in Kaduna Bandits kill ex-LG chairman, kidnap others in Kaduna Bandits kill ex-LG chairman, kidnap others in Kaduna