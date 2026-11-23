Olam Agri’s wheat milling and pasta business, Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, honoured its top customers, dealers and distributors at its Customer Awards & Recognition Night, marking more than 15 years of partnership.

Held under the theme: “Celebrating Partnerships, Rewarding Excellence,” the event was attached by company leadership and long-standing partners from Northern, Eastern and Western Nigeria. It paid tribute to the distributors who built markets and the dealers who stayed committed through shifting economic conditions. Their enterprise and confidence have carried CFM’s products to customers and communities across the country.

The highlight of the evening was the rewarding of CFM’s best-performing dealers across three categories: Trailblazer, Sterling and Titan. Winners received five-tonne, 10-tonne and 15-tonne trucks and baking ovens. The night closed with the presentation of a 45-tonne truck to the overall best-performing dealer.

Nitin Mehta, Business Head, Wheat Milling & Pasta Business, Olam Agri, said the milestone reflected far more than time.

“Fifteen years of growing together represents relationships built on trust, shared ambition and resilience. Our dealers and distributors have helped us extend our market reach, serve customers better and strengthen our position in the industry. Through changing market dynamics and different challenges, the strength of our partnerships has been a constant source of resilience,” Mehta said.

Bolaji Anifowose, Vice President & Commercial, Olam Agri, described dealers as strategic partners rather than an extension of the distribution network.

“Their market knowledge, entrepreneurial drive and commitment connect our brands to consumers across the country. Our focus now is on strengthening these partnerships, improving market reach, enhancing distribution efficiency and creating more opportunities for our partners to grow. A stronger dealer network means a stronger business.”

The overall best-performing dealer, Alhaji Oluwaseun Sose, called the award a proud moment.

“My relationship with the company has been built on trust, consistency and a shared commitment to growth. It has been a journey of learning, overcoming challenges and identifying opportunities together. This recognition encourages me to keep striving for excellence.”

The runner-up, Mrs Opeyemi Sanusi Modinat, praised the company’s collaborative approach.

“Our partnership has given us opportunities to grow, expand our market presence and serve more customers. What makes it special is the understanding that our success matters too.”

Anil Nair, Managing Director and Country Head, Olam Agri Nigeria, said the evening reflected the company’s enduring commitment to its partners.

“Our dealers and distributors are an integral part of our business, our growth and our connection with consumers. Their resilience and belief in our business have helped us navigate different market realities and seize opportunities together. Our success is strongest when our partners succeed.”

Olam Agri will continue to deepen its relationships with customers and distribution partners, strengthen its market presence and create new opportunities for shared growth. It will do so through improved partner engagement, business development support and initiatives that boost dealers’ competitiveness.