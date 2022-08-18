Insecurity: Ortom suspends mining activities in Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has directed that mining activities be suspended in the state.

The governor gave the directive on Thursday after meeting with stakeholders from Kwande local government area of the state.

He noted that mining was already posing a threat to peace in the state and Kwande local government area.

The governor said that the activities of miners had started posing danger and threat to the peace of the state.

He said that the state government would set up committees at the state, local government and ward levels to regulate the activities of the miners.

The governor said all legal miners will henceforth register with the State Ministry of Land, Survey and Solid Minerals for profiling.

According to the governor, “recent events in Kwande local government area is posing danger and threat to peace in Kwande local government and the state in general and this is as a result of mining activities in the area.

“We know that there are some miners with licenses from the federal government because it is the responsibility of the federal government to grant licenses.

“We know that some of the miners don’t have licenses, we have foreigners and indigenous ones among them.

“As a result of the danger the activities of the miners pose in the state, we hereby suspend all mining activities in the state including those with license.”