Insecurity: Ortom suspends mining activities in Benue
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has directed that mining activities be suspended in the state.
The governor gave the directive on Thursday after meeting with stakeholders from Kwande local government area of the state.
He noted that mining was already posing a threat to peace in the state and Kwande local government area.
The governor said that the activities of miners had started posing danger and threat to the peace of the state.
He said that the state government would set up committees at the state, local government and ward levels to regulate the activities of the miners.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’
- Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship
- Safety precautions to observe at the airport
- Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app
- Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips
- Things to look out for before starting a business
- Striking a balance between your 9-5 job and your side hustle
- Little or no work experience? Here’s what you can do
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
The governor said all legal miners will henceforth register with the State Ministry of Land, Survey and Solid Minerals for profiling.
According to the governor, “recent events in Kwande local government area is posing danger and threat to peace in Kwande local government and the state in general and this is as a result of mining activities in the area.
“We know that there are some miners with licenses from the federal government because it is the responsibility of the federal government to grant licenses.
“We know that some of the miners don’t have licenses, we have foreigners and indigenous ones among them.
“As a result of the danger the activities of the miners pose in the state, we hereby suspend all mining activities in the state including those with license.”