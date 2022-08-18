10 dead, 15 injured in Plateau auto crash

No fewer than ten persons lost their lives and fifteen others were hospitalised in a motor accident involving a trailer truck and six other vehicles along the Jos-Bauchi highway.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred at Zakalio/Babale axis along the highway when a trailer conveying goods to the North Eastern part of the country suddenly lost control as a result of a mechanical problem and rammed into several vehicles.

The eyewitness who disclosed that ten persons died on the spot stated that the incident caused heavy traffic gridlock along the highway as people living within the vicinity were seen trying to rescue those trapped in the affected vehicles.

The Plateau State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Alphonso Godwin who confirmed the accident said the truck driver who was underaged lost control as a result of mechanical deficiency which led to the removal of the vehicle shaft propeller.

He said the truck rammed into several vehicles, causing accidents along the highway, adding that ten persons lost their lives on the spot while fifteen others sustained injuries.

The sector commander further added that those who sustained injuries were admitted to Toro medical centre while the remains of those who died were deposited at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos.

Godwin, therefore, advised truck owners to always maintain their vehicles, monitor their drivers and as well desist from giving out trucks to their underage boys.