Insecurity: Nigeria, EU finalise modalities for €20m defence support package

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd.), has held strategic talks with a delegation of the European Union (EU) to finalise arrangements for the delivery of a €20 million defence support package to Nigeria under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

The package, sealed in October 2026, is the EU’s first-ever bilateral defence support package to Nigeria and is expected to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, particularly in ongoing counterterrorism operations within the Lake Chad Basin.

According to a statement signed by Leah Katung-Babatunde, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Defence, Musa received the European External Action Service (EEAS) delegation, led by Ms Claire Gaudin, at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Ship House, Abuja.

The Minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to developing indigenous defence capabilities towards achieving self-sufficiency, while welcoming the European Union’s assistance.

He urged the EU to leverage the momentum of the recently concluded Africa Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) to establish local defence production lines in Nigeria.

Musa also emphasised Nigeria’s resolve to track and dismantle terrorist financing networks globally, irrespective of where they operate.

The statement said the current phase of the EPF support focuses on non-lethal supplies, including equipment, technical training and maintenance.

The Minister expressed optimism that subsequent phases of the programme would incorporate other critical areas, particularly military medical support and advanced surveillance.

Earlier, Gaudin, who is the Head of the European Peace Facility at the EEAS, said the €20 million package would provide Counter-Improvised Explosive Device (C-IED) equipment, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS), night vision capabilities and individual protective gear for deployed troops.

She explained that the priority areas were jointly agreed upon with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria following extensive bilateral consultations.

Gaudin further disclosed that Nigeria was among more than 20 African countries and 30 beneficiaries globally under the European Peace Facility.

She said the support would complement broader regional stabilisation efforts under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

The two parties also explored opportunities for deeper collaboration in maritime security, particularly across the Gulf of Guinea.

The European Peace Facility was established by the 27 EU member states in March 2021 for the 2021–2027 financial cycle.

It is an off-budget financial instrument designed to enhance the capacity of partner armed forces worldwide to prevent conflicts, build peace and strengthen international security.