Troops kill terrorist, arrest father, son over alleged Lakurawa links in Sokoto

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have killed a suspected terrorist and arrested two others, a father and his son, over alleged links to the Lakurawa terrorist group in separate operations in Katsina and Sokoto states.

The operations, conducted on November 10 and 11, also led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, ammunition, a motorcycle and other items.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North West, Captain Tamuno Sinivie, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said troops of Sector 1, acting on intelligence about the presence of armed terrorists at Bada’u Gora in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, laid an ambush along their suspected route.

According to him, the operation was aimed at preventing an imminent attack on members of the community.

“On contact, the troops engaged the terrorists, neutralising one,” Sinivie said.

He listed the items recovered as an AK-47 rifle, one magazine, six rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle and three mobile phones.

The spokesman said no casualties were recorded among the troops during the operation.

In a separate operation in Sokoto State, Sinivie said troops of Sector 2 arrested two suspected terrorists during an intelligence-led operation at Bauni Forest in Tangaza Local Government Area on November 11.

He identified the suspects as Muhammadu Ali and Umaru Ali, describing them as father and son.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, identified as Muhammadu Ali and Umaru Ali, are father and son and are allegedly affiliated with the Lakurawa terrorist group,” he said.

The troops reportedly recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, three rounds of ammunition and ₦9,760 from the suspects.

Sinivie added that the suspects were in custody and undergoing further investigation ahead of prosecution.

He reiterated the military’s determination to eliminate terrorist threats and restore security across the North-West.

“Operation FANSAN YAMMA remains resolute in its commitment to rid the Joint Operations Area of terrorists and safeguard the lives and property of citizens,” he said.

He urged residents to support security agencies by providing timely and credible information on suspicious activities in their communities.