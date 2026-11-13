Opposition actively discussing alliance for 2027 polls — Makinde

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Mr Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that “active” discussions on a possible alliance ahead of the 2027 polls are ongoing among major opposition political party candidates.

Those actively discussing, according to Makinde, include himself, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate and former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, and the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi.

Makinde, who is the Governor of Oyo State, stated that the ultimate aim would be to install good governance in the country by working together to end the reign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2026.

Speaking in an interview aired by Arise News on Friday, the APM candidate stressed that the discussions had been progressing, adding, “We’re still discussing.”

He added, “Not only am I open (to the alliance talks), we are actively discussing this.”

Alliance talks should ordinarily dovetail into settling for one opposition candidate and working to ensure a collective victory. However, when asked whether Atiku could be the preferred candidate, the governor clarified his position, explaining that arriving at a choice of candidate must be based on evidence, data and historical conviction.

Makinde noted, “We just won’t say, ‘Oh, okay,’ take an emotional decision and say, ‘Oh, it’s you.’ We have manifestos now, we have certain things in that manifesto.

“We will sit down, we have maybe, historical performance. We also have the sentiment of the people. All of those things will come together and arrive at a decision.”

He also made the point that collaboration could take several forms, including his readiness to “work with any Nigerian” to make his “Reset Nigeria Agenda” realisable.

He explained further, “Depending on what we see between now and the election time, we may be rivals, we may be collaborators, we may be, one may be the client of the other.”

Makinde did not reveal during the interview whether any candidate would step down for another. Rather, he said efforts were ongoing to agree on the exact course of action ahead of the polls.

“Our biggest challenge is, first, to agree on what is the best course of action, and then seek an alliance,” he added.

The presidential election is 64 days away, on January 16, 2026, or nine weeks and one day away.

Like Makinde, the NDC’s Obi has also spoken about the opposition working together but has rarely committed to stepping down for anyone whenever he is asked the direct question.

For his part, Atiku has not committed to giving up his presidential ambition.