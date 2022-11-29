Include dangers of cultism, drug abuse in primary, secondary schools’ curriculum, LCDA boss urges govt

The political head and administrator of Lagelu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Alhaji Lanre Bashiru Latinwo, has urged the Federal Government to include the menace of cultism and drug abuse in the academic curriculum of both primary and schools in the country.

He said this would go a long way in creating critical awareness about the danger and destructive effects of cultism and substance abuse among public and private schools’ pupils at a tender age.

Latinwo made the appeal during a one-day workshop on National Campaign Programme on Cultism and Drug abuse, organised for the pupils in public schools located within Lagelu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA ), Olorunda Abaa, Ibadan.

Delivering an address titled “National Campaign on Cultism”, the LCDA boss noted that the rate at which cultism is spreading even in primary and secondary schools is frightening and needs to be checkmated as a matter of urgency.

Latinwo, who lauded the Oyo State government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde for bringing this programme to the grassroots, expressed optimism that the development will enable the students to know the danger attributed to cultism at their tender age, thereby preventing them from joining the bad gangs either in their schools or communities.

The guest speaker from the University of Ibadan, Dr J. Olufemi, while addressing the pupils maintained that “cultism has become so monstrous that it is not only threatening the peace of our society but also put unimaginable fear in the minds of parents that send their children to schools.”





He explained that this prompted the state government’s decision to organise a seminar with the theme: “National Campaign on Cultism and Drug Abuse”, through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters with a view to creating peaceful atmosphere in our educational institutions and society at large.

The Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA) Lagelu West LCDA, Mrs Akinrinde Funmilola Deborah who was represented by the Director of Administration and General Services of the council, Mrs Oluwafemi Abiola Rachel advised the students to be of good conduct and portray themselves as good ambassador of their homes and society at large.

Some of the schools that participated in the programme include Isabatildeen Girls Grammar School, Community High School Ajara, NO Idowu Comprehensive High School, Alegongo Community High School and Atorise Comprehensive College.