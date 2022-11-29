I didn’t come into music to uphold anybody’s beliefs about God, Tems fires back at trolls

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tems has vowed to resist pressure from those who are constantly trying to force their religious beliefs on her personality, saying she would not be cowed by negative reactions from trolls.

The Essence singer has been the subject of debate in the past few days following what some social media users tagged her dressing as ‘revealing and provocative’ when she performs on stage.

Tems in lengthy tweets addressed those trying to make her fit into their box of expectations about Christianity, insisting that she is not a Christian saviour and won’t try to uphold anyone’s belief about God.

The music star also stated that she has worked so hard for her fans since starting her journey in the music industry in 2018.

Her statement reads in part “I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am not your Christian saviour. I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God. I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area please find the person that will. Or ask yourself why you care.”

She stated further that while she has grown over the years, she would continue make music for her fans, adding that So much growth this year. I’m here for my fans. I have worked so much on myself. It will all make sense when it happens. I started in 2018. Look at what music looks like today. Still Next level coming. I’m just about to start.”

She continued, stressing that “I don’t brag because I’m not playing the same game. I don’t need to brag, I am who I am whether you know it or not. It is the house that is built on solid rock that will withstand the storm. I’m trying to impress myself not you.”

