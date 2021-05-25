Incessant kidnapping along Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode road

The constant news of kidnapping along the Ibadan-Ijebuode road is not just a call to improve the security of lives and well-being of the citizens of Oyo state but reveals the plague that has beguiled the country and its security system

The Ibadan to Ijebu-ode road popularly referred to as the old road is the shortest entry and exit route to Oyo state, connecting towns like Mamu, Oru, Ijebu ode, and of course Ago iwoye; the town that accommodates Ogun state-owned university, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU).

The old road which has been of immense help to traders and businessmen who transport their goods and products from Ibadan to Ijebu Ode is now dreaded by the commuters.

The issue is not different for the students who travel through that axis particularly as the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) resumes for a new academic session, the fear of being abducted on that road has made many of them abandon the route for another option.

In a time where students have become vulnerable to attacks from kidnappers and bandits, it is imperative for the government to critically examine the menace.

It is worthy to note that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, alongside Heads of Security forces in the state visited the hotspot recently, installed CCTV cameras at the post to monitor activities. Regardless, we must remember this is Nigeria, where anything can happen, besides it is not enough to instill confidence in the people to ply the road.

The government and the state Commissioner of Police must initiate more combative plans to address the problem.

More importantly, security personnel stationed on the road must be vigilant and do more than collect tips from driver’s (an act famous on that road) and be more conscious to protect the inhabitants of the nearby towns, motorists and safeguard the often deserted road from hijackers.

The success of this is a victory for the political, social, and economic development of the state and our country.

Temidire Bada, Ibadan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…