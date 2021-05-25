AfricaHacks, PwC economist partner to promote good governance in Nigeria

Foremost African digital economy platform, AfricaHacks, has partnered with a Chief Economist at the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, to promote good governance in Nigeria with GovernanceHacks.

AfricaHacks said the hackathon will build a movement of developers, designers, product managers, and others in tech who are committed to making an impact in their country by using technology to curb or reduce challenges that pose a threat to economic growth of the country.

Nevin, in a statement issued by AfricaHacks, said Nigerian youths during the competition, will be provided an opportunity to create sustainable platforms that will improve, track, and manage both ends of governance in Nigeria.

Nevin, who is also a partner at Financial Services Leader, was quoted as saying, “opacity is the enemy of good governance.” Fortunately, technology gives new tools to ensure openness and transparency and will help to ensure that governments and the private sector deliver on their side of the social contract.”

According to the statement, the hackathon which, will take place between June 17 and June 24, is open to Nigerians below 35 years, adding that it would focus on three sectors – process improvement, accountability & credibility, and private-sector as part of efforts to bolster good governance.

Winners of the hackathon will go home with a total prize of N10,000,000 in cash, credits and resources including N500,000 cash prize that will be awarded the best three projects.

AfricaHacks added that the hackathon will also offer participants mentorship and networking support, access to tools and products and the opportunity to integrate into other top tech organisations.

