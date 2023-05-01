The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State Chapter, has urged the outgoing State Governor, Nyesom Wike to implement the concentrative executive salary structure which was approved by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission in 2019.

The Rivers State Chairman of NLC, Alex Agwanwor, made this call in his remarks at the Workers Day celebration, Monday at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Labour umbrella body also appealed to the state government to “restore the payment of overhead and imprest to heads of extra ministerial departments and schools, including rural allowances which would serve as incentives for more effective service deliveries for teachers and ministries that are in the rural areas”.

Also speaking, Mr Ikechukwu Onyefuru, State Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) commended workers for their hard work to move the country forward, especially Rivers.

Onyefuru who represented the President of TUC, Festus Osigbo, also lauded Governor Wike for his developmental strides during his administration in the State.

He stated that the Trade Union Congress would work with the incoming government to move the state forward in development.

He said; “TUC approved the amendment by the Federal Government that railway is removed from exclusive list to the concurrent list making it possible for states to invest in the infrastructure.

“The amendment would be a great opportunity for Rivers state to partner with investors to do concept design, execute and commission rail lines along the length and breadth of the state”.

Reacting to the requests, Governor Nyesom Wike said his administration had approved the promotion of over 4,000 eligible civil servants to their appropriate grade levels.

Represented by Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government SSG, Wike directed the Commission to issue the beneficiaries with their promotion letters immediately, assuring that the entire promotion exercise of other categories would be completed before the expiration of his tenure.

Wike who commended the workers as a vehicle that delivers the action plans and services of the state to the people, urged them “To work together to protect and advance the social economic interest of the state and the citizens”.





He assured that his administration will clear all the challenges facing the civil servants in terms of pension and gratuities while seeking workers’ patience and understanding in the process.

