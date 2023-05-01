The University of Calabar has concluded plans to honour former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan with an honorary degrees at the 35th Convocation ceremony of the institution.

According to the University Vice Chancellor, Professor Florence Obi, who gave the hint at a press briefing in Calabar on Monday, ex-president Jonathan’s recognition is due to his immense service to the growth, unity and development of Nigeria.

She further disclosed that two other illustrious citizens of the country including Winifred Akpani, and Tola Johnson, shall be honoured alongside the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The honourees include; His Excellency, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, we are recognising him for his service, to the oneness, unity and development of the country.

“Others include ; Dame Winifred Akpani, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Oil and Gass and also Tola Johnson,” Professor Florence said.

She explained that the convocation ceremony is combined considering that the since the Covid-19 pandemic, the institution hasn’t held the event.

The 35th Convocation is weeklong starting from Monday, May 1, to Sunday, May 7th, 2023 and will attract dignitaries from all fora.

