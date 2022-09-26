Imo Senator, Araraume dismisses collapsing structures for Labour Party

A Frontline leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume has debunked media reports that he had collapsed his political structures into the Labour Party (LP).

In a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri on Monday and signed by his Legal Aide, Barr. Uche Anyanwu, the two-time Senator for Okigwe North described the authors of the report as hatchet writers who were hired to peddle falsehood in order to embarrass him.

Senator Araraume warned against what he termed: “consistent and mischievous attempts by detractors to portray me to the public as politically inconsistent.

He further said that he is still a full-fledged member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) declaring that his structures were still intact in the Party (APC).

He said: “I have never hidden my political destination and would never join any party through the backdoor (Labour Party inclusive)”.

He however advised media practitioners to uphold the ethics of Journalism which admonishes writers to seek all the sides to a story and the opinions of all those affected before rushing to publish.

“A situation where Journalists present blackmail, conjectures, speculations and imaginations as true stories to the reading public, portends danger to the profession and to the larger society”.