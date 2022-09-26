At 62nd Independence service, CAN says the wicked shall not rule Nigeria

PRESIDENT of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh has declared that the wicked shall not rule Nigeria.

Okoh said this during a church service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, to mark the nation’s 62nd Independence anniversary.

He said though the country had 23 years of uninterrupted democracy, he lamented that it is still struggling and grappling with many issues of collective concern.

“We are bedevilled by insecurity, kidnapping, unnecessary killing and decapitation of innocent citizens, diminishing value of human life and social injustice that has put many in distress and has made many citizens angry.

“For many, it appears that the wicked is winning all, taking all and enjoying all. Many are worried and even afraid that the wicked is about to take over the rulership of the land as we witness desecration of worship places, violent threat to the seat of political power, cheating, blatant stealing of our oil, flagrant degradation of our human environment, denial, betrayal, rejection and outright exclusion in many areas of our existence as a nation.

“It seems the wicked is having its way by making fortunes out of evil practices with impunity; and terrifying the upright, the pure, the meek, the voiceless, the honest and the hardworking individuals in our society,” the CAN president noted.

He, therefore, said “the wicked shall not rule the land of Nigeria. May the Lord demolish all the installations fashioned by the wicked to rule in the name of Jesus Christ.”





Speaking on the 2023 general election, the CAN president said rather than taking up arms to kill and terrify innocent Nigerians, adults should take up their voters’ cards and go to the polls. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, said during the service, that the future of Nigeria is glorious and peaceful more than its past.

“In a few days we will celebrate the 62nd birthday of Nigeria, but Nigeria is not a natural person, it is made up of people, it is made up of men, women and children who are Nigerians.

“The future of Nigeria will be far more glorious, more peaceful than its past,” he said