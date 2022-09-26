FAO rep visits Nigeria, meets govt officials over humanitarian crisis

By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa, Abebe Halle-Gabriel have visited Nigeria in a bid to meet with some selected government officials to chart a way forward in improving the livelihood of the citizens.
The FAO Deputy Director of the Office of Emergency and Resilience, Shukri Ahmed who is also part of the visit will accompany the Halle-Gabriel to Borno where they will interact with FAO project participants and government officials in the state.
According to a media advisory from FAO Nigeria Office, the high-level mission will help strengthen solidarity and amplify the voice of humanitarian actors in advocating for support to stem food Insecurity in the country.
Recall that the Cadre Harmonise (CH), results released recently for first quarter of the year 2022 for 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), indicated that 14 million Nigerians are in critical need of food and nutrition insecurity.
FAO, however, said the delegation will reiterate FAO’s commitment, at the highest level, to building resilience of agriculture-based Iivelihoods to multiple shocks and FAO’s corporate strategic direction in agrifood systems transformation globally and specifically in Africa.

