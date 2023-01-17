Imo PDP suspends campaigns, declares one week mourning over attack on candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has declared one week of mourning and suspension of campaigns following the attack on the candidate of the party for Ideato Federal Constituency, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Owerri, the state publicity secretary, Collins Opurozor, declared that all party flags shall fly at half mast, and Party members and supporters are to wear black armbands, within the period.

The party recalled that last Saturday, a motorcade of three vehicles conveying gunmen, arsonists and bombers stormed the residence of PDP candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in his hometown in Akokwa, killing three persons.

it added that among those that were shot dead was an uncle to Ikenga but their candidate escaped death by a whisker.

According to the PDP, no fewer than thirty-two vehicles were burnt to ashes while buildings were levelled to the ground with explosives.

”It is pertinent to highlight that the spate of attacks on Ikenga Ugochinyere started after he exposed the widespread compromise of the INEC voter register. This is what Nigerians now know as “the Omuma Magic”. His campaign billboards in Ideato were immediately attacked and vandalized by agents of the APC regime in Imo State,” the statement said.

The PDP Spokesman referred to an alleged recorded telephone conversation where an appointee of Senator Hope Uzodinma, was threatening fire and brimstone upon Ikenga Ugochinyere, saying that their candidate would be dealt with whenever he would be sighted in Imo State.

The party regretted that few days after, the threat was executed and the first onslaught was launched on Ikenga’s convoy as he returned to Imo from Abuja.

Imo PDP, however, urges the party faithful to remain calm and law-abiding within this period, adding that the Party shall take very strategic and decisive steps towards ensuring that justice is quickly served in this matter and a repeat never occurs.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE